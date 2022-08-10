Western Wealth Management LLC Has $5.16 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,705,683,000 after buying an additional 1,109,827 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,967,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,913,000 after buying an additional 50,323 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,472,645,000 after buying an additional 246,018 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,384,000 after buying an additional 190,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,989,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $913,610,000 after buying an additional 125,738 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $5.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.43. 78,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,539. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.64. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.97 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

