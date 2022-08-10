Western Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 176,328 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,786,000. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of First Mid Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMBH. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,153. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $45.84. The company has a market capitalization of $773.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 11.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

