WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.73 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of WestRock in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.73 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.02. The consensus estimate for WestRock’s current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WestRock’s FY2023 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

WRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet cut WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WRK traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.37. 11,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,309,721. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day moving average is $45.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46. WestRock has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $54.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

Institutional Trading of WestRock

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth $337,501,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $262,710,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WestRock by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,498 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,641,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 4,262,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

WestRock declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

