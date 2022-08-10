WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) CEO Purchases $249,000.00 in Stock

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) CEO Sandeep Mathrani acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,632,204.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

WeWork Stock Up 9.9 %

NYSE WE traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,437,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,219,836. WeWork Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $14.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.20.

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that WeWork Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork during the fourth quarter worth $980,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork during the fourth quarter worth $3,261,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WE. UBS Group began coverage on WeWork in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WeWork in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on WeWork in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on WeWork in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

