WeWork (NYSE:WE) Trading Up 10.4%

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) was up 10.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.18. Approximately 206,759 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,150,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WE shares. UBS Group started coverage on WeWork in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on WeWork in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WeWork in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on WeWork in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20.

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.31 million. WeWork’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WeWork Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Greenspan sold 152,941 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $1,021,645.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,777.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WeWork during the fourth quarter valued at about $980,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WeWork during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in WeWork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,261,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

