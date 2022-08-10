Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,479 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 9,195 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average is $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.51. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $51.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

WPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.44.

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.