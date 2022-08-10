Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.46 per share for the quarter.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of TSE WPM opened at C$43.98 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$40.52 and a twelve month high of C$65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$46.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$53.49. The firm has a market cap of C$19.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.65.

Wheaton Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Eduardo Luna sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.61, for a total value of C$894,293.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,895,099.96.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.69.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

