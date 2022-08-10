Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) Short Interest Update

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

WHLRP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.99. 405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,525. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $14.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

