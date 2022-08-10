Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 15.0% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,782,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,874,000 after acquiring an additional 22,424 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Whirlpool by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 787,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,004,000 after purchasing an additional 110,476 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHR stock traded up $7.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.53. The company had a trading volume of 24,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,967. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.13. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.93 and a fifty-two week high of $245.44.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

