Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Receives C$14.54 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.54.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$22.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 711,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,272,784. In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 711,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,272,784. Also, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.12 per share, with a total value of C$273,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 316,998 shares in the company, valued at C$2,891,021.76. Insiders purchased 50,600 shares of company stock worth $454,358 in the last three months.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$8.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.43 billion and a PE ratio of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$4.69 and a 52 week high of C$12.71.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 1.7899999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

