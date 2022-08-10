William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stevanato Group in a report released on Thursday, August 4th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Stevanato Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of €0.12 ($0.12). The firm had revenue of €234.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €228.53 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of €25.21 ($25.73).

STVN stock opened at €16.87 ($17.21) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.48. Stevanato Group has a one year low of €13.35 ($13.62) and a one year high of €29.18 ($29.78). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €16.65.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stevanato Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,097,000 after purchasing an additional 210,007 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stevanato Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,405,000 after purchasing an additional 469,613 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,192,000. Miura Global Management LLC boosted its position in Stevanato Group by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 1,191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,738,000 after purchasing an additional 291,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Stevanato Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,162,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,395,000 after purchasing an additional 70,918 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

