Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Purchased by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Williams-Sonoma worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,633,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.69.

Insider Activity

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,161,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,468 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WSM stock traded up $5.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.59. The company had a trading volume of 19,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,429. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.17. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $223.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.