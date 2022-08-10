Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 74,230 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,373,754 shares.The stock last traded at $5.43 and had previously closed at $5.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Macquarie raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Wipro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Wipro had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Wipro by 32.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 30,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wipro by 6.1% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 74,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 257,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 50,750 shares in the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at about $713,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 12.8% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 67,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.