WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL – Get Rating) were up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.47 and last traded at $33.20. Approximately 57,513 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 100,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.15.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average is $36.42.

Get WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNL. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 106,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 71,534 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 35,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 353,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,035,000 after acquiring an additional 78,235 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.