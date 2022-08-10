WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Trading 0.2% Higher

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.87 and last traded at $46.49. Approximately 36,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 62,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.37.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average is $49.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International Equity Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

