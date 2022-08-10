WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Stock Price Down 0%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $60.74 and last traded at $60.90. 218,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 647,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.92.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.99.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGRW. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.