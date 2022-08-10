WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Stock Price Down 0%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $60.74 and last traded at $60.90. 218,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 647,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.92.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.99.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
