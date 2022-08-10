Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,403.00

Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last seven days, Wolf Safe Poor People has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. Wolf Safe Poor People has a market capitalization of $286,979.89 and approximately $1,403.00 worth of Wolf Safe Poor People was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wolf Safe Poor People coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000065 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wolf Safe Poor People’s official Twitter account is @RoboWolf8.

