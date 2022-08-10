WOM Protocol (WOM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $55.52 Million

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded 43.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.89 million and approximately $55.52 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded up 144.2% against the US dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol.

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

