Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.27–$0.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.00 million-$133.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.46 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.57–$0.53 EPS.
Workiva Stock Performance
Workiva stock traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.52. The stock had a trading volume of 395,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,119. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -72.13 and a beta of 1.44. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WK shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Workiva from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Workiva from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workiva
Workiva Company Profile
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
