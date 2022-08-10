Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.27–$0.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.00 million-$133.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.46 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.57–$0.53 EPS.

Workiva Stock Performance

Workiva stock traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.52. The stock had a trading volume of 395,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,119. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -72.13 and a beta of 1.44. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WK shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Workiva from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Workiva from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workiva

Workiva Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WK. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA raised its position in Workiva by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 41,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Workiva by 13.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Workiva during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

