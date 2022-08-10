Wulff Hansen & CO. Buys 45 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE LMT traded up $2.13 on Wednesday, reaching $430.68. The company had a trading volume of 12,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $418.03 and its 200-day moving average is $426.05.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 64.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.00.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

