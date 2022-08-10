Wulff Hansen & CO. Has $384,000 Holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. owned 0.09% of Willdan Group worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Willdan Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,739,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Willdan Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,035,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,435,000 after buying an additional 37,647 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Willdan Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 519,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,942,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Willdan Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 385,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Willdan Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 256,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after buying an additional 33,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.56. The company had a trading volume of 741 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.96 million, a P/E ratio of -43.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average is $28.43. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

In other news, Director Dennis V. Mcginn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $80,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,874.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

