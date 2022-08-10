Wulff Hansen & CO. Lowers Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Wulff Hansen & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,870 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCM. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,355. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $21.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.24.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.