Wulff Hansen & CO. Takes $283,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,157 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,721,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $905,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHEL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.

Shares of SHEL traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.16. 167,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,114,711. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.70. The firm has a market cap of $203.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $61.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

