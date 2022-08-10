Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 360.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 75.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

XENE stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.06. The company had a trading volume of 16,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,311. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.79. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $40.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4,353.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 100,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 614,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 47,385 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 32,280 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XENE shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

