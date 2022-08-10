Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.69

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.69 and last traded at $39.30, with a volume of 5888 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.35.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on XENE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.
The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.79.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
