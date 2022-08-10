XMON 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.49 Million (XMON)

XMON (XMON) traded up 18.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. In the last seven days, XMON has traded 37.3% higher against the dollar. XMON has a market capitalization of $51.34 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMON coin can now be purchased for approximately $34,343.41 or 1.43387936 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00014863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00039944 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons.

Buying and Selling XMON

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

