XPO Logistics, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of XPO Logistics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.41. The consensus estimate for XPO Logistics’ current full-year earnings is $5.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.93 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.32. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

XPO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.40.

XPO traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, hitting $56.67. 9,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.06. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $45.09 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $2,674,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,361,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,288,937.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

