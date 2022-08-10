xRhodium 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $131.00 (XRC)

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $417,903.44 and $131.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xRhodium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, xRhodium has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003110 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000756 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000758 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00006253 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001707 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000230 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

