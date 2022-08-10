Yellow Road Market Capitalization Achieves $50,983.30 (ROAD)

Yellow Road (ROAD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 9th. One Yellow Road coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. Yellow Road has a market capitalization of $50,983.30 and $41.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded 68% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000065 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920.

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

