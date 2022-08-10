YENTEN (YTN) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

YENTEN (YTN) traded up 46% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last seven days, YENTEN has traded up 39.7% against the US dollar. YENTEN has a total market cap of $52,496.69 and $8.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,173.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,703.36 or 0.07350581 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00157233 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00021293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00255851 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.94 or 0.00681585 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.72 or 0.00581380 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005580 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info.

Buying and Selling YENTEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

