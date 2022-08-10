Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Trading Up 8.7% Over Last Week (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0853 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $49,414.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00040200 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014758 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi.

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars.

