Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Trading Up 8.7% Over Last Week (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0853 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $49,414.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004241 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001588 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002238 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00040200 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014758 BTC.
About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol
Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi.
Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars.
