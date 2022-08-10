ZClassic (ZCL) One Day Volume Tops $21.00

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 10th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $315,259.22 and approximately $21.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.46 or 0.00328189 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00122764 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00091257 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003316 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

