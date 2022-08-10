Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Given New $42.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $67.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZNTL. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $57.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

Shares of ZNTL stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,422. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.19. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.89. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $87.19.

In related news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $751,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,710 shares of company stock worth $953,084. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 54,400 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 340,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,561,000 after acquiring an additional 125,243 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

