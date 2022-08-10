ZeroSwap Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $999,632.00 (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (ZEE) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One ZeroSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and $999,632.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

