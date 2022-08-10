Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.52-6.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50-1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion. Ziff Davis also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.57-$6.77 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

ZD traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.60. 311,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.02. Ziff Davis has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $143.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.08). Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $315.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ziff Davis will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZD. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $222,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

