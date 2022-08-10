Zigcoin Price Tops $0.0115 (ZIG)

Zigcoin (ZIG) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Zigcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Zigcoin has a market cap of $4.84 million and approximately $370,511.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zigcoin has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,869.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00036822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00128046 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00066532 BTC.

Zigcoin Profile

Zigcoin is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly.

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

