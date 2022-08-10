Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,067,881,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $6,000,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,812 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Zoetis by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,142,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,876,000 after purchasing an additional 541,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,289,000 after buying an additional 529,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.14.

Zoetis Stock Up 1.9 %

ZTS traded up $3.28 on Wednesday, hitting $172.83. 14,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,918. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $80.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.80. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.18 and a twelve month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

