Zoracles (ZORA) Market Capitalization Hits $260,817.16

Zoracles (ZORA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One Zoracles coin can now be bought for about $47.74 or 0.00198490 BTC on popular exchanges. Zoracles has a total market cap of $260,817.16 and approximately $11,157.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zoracles has traded up 127% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004159 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001570 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002221 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014621 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00039328 BTC.
Zoracles Profile
Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zoracles is zoracles.com. Zoracles’ official message board is zoracles.medium.com.
