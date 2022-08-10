Zoracles (ZORA) Market Capitalization Hits $260,817.16

Zoracles (ZORA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One Zoracles coin can now be bought for about $47.74 or 0.00198490 BTC on popular exchanges. Zoracles has a total market cap of $260,817.16 and approximately $11,157.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zoracles has traded up 127% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zoracles alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00039328 BTC.

Zoracles Profile

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zoracles is zoracles.com. Zoracles’ official message board is zoracles.medium.com.

Zoracles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoracles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoracles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zoracles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zoracles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zoracles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.