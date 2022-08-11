10,722 Shares in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Bought by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth $32,006,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,081,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after buying an additional 2,003,147 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,793,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,492,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,797,000 after acquiring an additional 656,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,165,000. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.91. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.75.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $309.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gary J. Nabel purchased 240,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,857,514 shares in the company, valued at $49,445,209.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gary J. Nabel bought 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 19,857,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,445,209.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $447,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 195,906,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,801,948.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,590,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,114,100 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

