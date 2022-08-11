1,100 Shares in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG) Bought by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $548,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Price Performance

KNG stock opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.65.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.