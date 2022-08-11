1,150 Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Acquired by Corbett Road Capital Management LLC

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 893,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 302.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 23,158 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.00.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MOH stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $329.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,309. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $289.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.30. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $244.75 and a one year high of $350.19. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Woys sold 25,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total value of $8,202,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,839.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,924,138 over the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Articles

