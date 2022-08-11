134,799 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Purchased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. bought a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 134,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 284,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 60,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in KeyCorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in KeyCorp by 11.5% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 209,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 21,639 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on KEY. Wedbush raised their price objective on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price objective on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.39.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE KEY opened at $18.87 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

