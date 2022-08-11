14,000 Shares in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,049,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,667,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $29,245,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $15,938,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $49.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.53.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $1.03. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DINO. Barclays boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen upgraded HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,296.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $495,089.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,717.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,522 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,296.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,966 shares of company stock worth $5,225,642 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

