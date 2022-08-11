14,989 Shares in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Purchased by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Franklin Financial Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $457,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Financial Services Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:FRAF traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.25. The company had a trading volume of 695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.16. Franklin Financial Services Co. has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Franklin Financial Services Announces Dividend

About Franklin Financial Services

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

