1,950 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Purchased by Privium Fund Management B.V.

Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,950 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Autodesk by 237.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 645 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Autodesk by 26.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 96.0% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 57.1% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 58,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 21,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $227.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,452. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 102.87 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.64.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.80.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

