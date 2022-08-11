1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $24.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ DIBS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.94. 4,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,537. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46. The firm has a market cap of $264.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.04. 1stdibs.Com has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

In other news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 6,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $36,683.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 105,755 shares in the company, valued at $593,285.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $93,632.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 118,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,768.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 6,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $36,683.79. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 105,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,285.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,742 shares of company stock worth $336,492. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 114.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in 1stdibs.Com by 31.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIBS. Barclays decreased their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities downgraded 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

