2,084 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Acquired by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Hershey by 167.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 172,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,411,000 after acquiring an additional 108,210 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Hershey by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 156,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,295,000 after buying an additional 23,652 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.64.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $226.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.04. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $231.96. The firm has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. Hershey’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $31,372.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,700.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $31,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,700.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $51,697.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,007.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 861,438 shares of company stock worth $189,878,552. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

