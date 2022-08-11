23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported -0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.16 by -0.04, Briefing.com reports. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 79.99%. The business had revenue of 64.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 61.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. 23andMe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

23andMe Trading Up 18.5 %

Shares of ME stock traded up 0.69 on Wednesday, reaching 4.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,305,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,913. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is 3.39. 23andMe has a 1 year low of 2.12 and a 1 year high of 13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Get 23andMe alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in 23andMe by 21.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in 23andMe by 64.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 86,300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 23andMe by 26.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in 23andMe by 83.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 39,066 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in 23andMe by 168.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 57,198 shares during the period. 14.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

23andMe Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of 23andMe from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 23andMe from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

(Get Rating)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.