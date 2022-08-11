24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF) Shares Down 55.1%

24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF – Get Rating) fell 55.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. 53,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,120% from the average session volume of 4,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36.

About 24SevenOffice Group AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) provides cloud-based business solutions to companies, and auditing and accounting firms in Nordic Region. It offers modules for accounting, CRM, invoicing, logistics, project management, and time tracking solutions, as well as ERP solutions. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.