2,680,586 Shares in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Purchased by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,680,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,697,000. Graphic Packaging accounts for 1.9% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.87% of Graphic Packaging at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $272,418,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 241.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,497,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954,420 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $67,519,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 3,510,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,456,000 after acquiring an additional 805,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,597,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,158,000 after acquiring an additional 766,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPK stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.39. 67,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,954. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.95. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.61.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

In related news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,055,205.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Graphic Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.46.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

